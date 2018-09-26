Conde Nast Traveler: Tel Aviv's Levinsky Market superb for spices

US travel magazine "Conde Nast Traveler" has heaped praise on Tel Aviv's Levinsky Market in a survey of some of the world's best markets.

After focusing on flea markets for antiques, the magazine's correspondent Leora Elituv writes, "Shuk Levinsky is my favorite market in Tel Aviv. It's right before Florentine, which is known for beautiful galleries, street art, and cafes, on the outskirts of Jaffa, and it's lesser known to tourists. A local gem."

She adds, "I love going there on a Friday morning, as it's full of energy as people prep for Shabbat. Look for dried fruits, coffee, and nuts, mostly of Greek, Persian, and Balkan origins. Plus, they have the best and most exotic spices in the city!"

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 26, 2018

