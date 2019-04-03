Container security co Aqua Security raises $62m

Israeli container-based, serverless and cloud native applications protection company Aqua Security announced today that it has closed a Series C round of $62 million. The round was led by Insight Partners and with the participation of previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund), TLV Partners, and Shlomo Kramer. The latest investment brings the total amount raised by the company to more than $100 million.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Dror Davidoff and CTO Amir Jerbi, Aqua has been working with early adopters of containers to provide enterprise-scale security, helping organizations safely move their applications into production. This financing round follows Aqua’s rapid growth in 2018 in which the company quadrupled its customer base, securing five of the world’s ten largest container production deployments. Aqua is strong in financial services with five of the world’s top 10 banks and six of the world’s 15 largest insurance companies among its customers and has more than 100 blue-chip companies across the energy, aerospace, internet, media, travel, retail, pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors.

RELATED ARTICLES Container security co Aqua Security raises $25m

Davidoff said, “The adoption of cloud native technologies provides an opportunity for security to be redefined, addressing the chronic cybersecurity skills shortage through automation, and creating applications that are secure by design. With this significant investment and our focus on the needs of enterprise customers and product innovation, we can take the next step to realize our vision.”

“As investors in several leading cloud technology providers, we were impressed by Aqua and its track record as a security leader in this hyper-growth space,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Partners. “Aqua’s vision, their unrivaled investment in open source technologies, and deep relationships with strategic partners have created a tremendous opportunity as customers accelerate their move to cloud native platforms."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019