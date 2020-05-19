Contentsquare raises $190m, expanding Israel R&D center

French experience analytics company Contentsquare announced today a $190 million Series D financing round led by BlackRock with existing investors Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo Growth, GPE Hermes, Highland Europe, H14 and KKR. Sapiance Capital Limited is also providing credit to the company. This brings to $310 million the amount raised by the company.

This new capital will help Contentsquare to continue to invest heavily in innovation, including AI-based and predictive analytics. Last year, Contentsquare acquired Israeli-based experience analytics company Clicktale, another leading digital experience platform. This combination created the definitive global leader in the experience analytics market. The two companies' technologies were merged into one SaaS solution.

Since its acquisition, the merged company has doubled its staff from 300 to more than 600, with 150 of its employees located in Israel and now with the new funds more staff will be hired and the center expanded further.

Contentsquare founder and CEO Jonathan Cherki said, "This investment during these uncertain times is a proof of the fantastic job our teams have done. It validates the strength of our vision for the next 5 years and extends our global leadership in experience analytics at a time when these capabilities are critical to all businesses. We have the ambition to accelerate the world’s digital transformation, by unlocking a full understanding of online behaviors."

Contentsquare Global CFO Shlomi Hagai said, "Our product has proved its efficiency and necessity even in a time of a major global crisis. The current investment is yet another vote of confidence in ContentSquare's strategy, global teams and product leadership. In the last 12 months since the acquisition of Clicktale, the company's business grew exponentially by 200% and we intend to continue investing in growing our global market presence and enhancing our product suite in our R&D centers in Israel and France."

