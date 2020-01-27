Corendon Airlines launching 5 new Tel Aviv routes

Turkey's Corendon Airlines is expanding its operations in Israel and launching five new routes from Tel Aviv.

Corendon will operate one weekly flight from Tel Aviv to Cologne, starting May 26 and one weekly flight from Tel Aviv to Nuremberg starting May 27. The airline will also launch a Tel Aviv-Corfu route that will operate once every two weeks from May 25 until October 9.

Corendon will also launch a weekly between Perugia, Italy and Tel Aviv from June 8 until early October and a once-every-two-weeks route between Tel Aviv and Sofia from late May until early October.

Corendon has two hubs: one in Anatolia and other in the Netherlands. The airline began its operations in 2005.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020