Coronavirus cases in Israel near 1,000 after first fatality

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus is fast approaching 1,000, after the first fatality was reported over the weekend. 945 Israelis now have Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports, up from 883 yesterday and 705 on Friday. The slower pace of new cases likely reflects a slowdown in testing over Saturday. The number of cases in Israel has increased nearly fivefold over the past week.

Meanwhile the first fatality has been reported in Israel. Aryeh Even, 88, was a Holocaust survivor who was born in Hungary and lived in the Nofim Jerusalem sheltered housing home in Kiryat Hayovel. He was infected by a social worker.

Of the 945 cases, 20 Israelis are in a serious condition. 37 have completely recovered - 19 at home and 18 who have been released from hospital.

The continuing rise in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the government's new legislation allowing the police to arrest Israelis violating Ministry of Health instructions came into effect at 8am this morning. All citizens are required to stay at home unless going to and from work or buying essential supplies. People can go outside for brief periods of exercise or to religious services providing no more than 10 people are present. No more than two people are allowed to travel in the same car unless they are from the same household. Fines and even prison sentences can now be imposed against those violating the instructions.

The government wishes to tighten these measures including shutting down open-air markets like Jerusalem's Mahanei Yehuda and Tel Aviv's Carmel Market.

