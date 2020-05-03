Coronavirus continues to recede in Israel

The number of Covid-19 cases in Israel in all categories - mild, severe, and ventilated - has declined further. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health this morning, so far there have been 16,193 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel, and 230 people have died of the disease.

Of the current cases, 103 people are in severe condition, with 82 of them on ventilators; 66 people are moderately ill, and the rest are mildly ill.

9,364 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Israel. The number of those who have recovered in the past twenty-four hours (234) is higher than the number of new cases (41).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020