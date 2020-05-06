Coronavirus recoveries far outstrip new cases in Israel

The Ministry of Health reports this morning that there are 16,314 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Israel, representing a rise of 54 in the past twenty-four hours. The ministry states that nine additional cases were confirmed "today", but it is not clear what this means in the light of the statistics that the ministry itself has released in the past few days.

The number of people in Israel who have recovered from the disease is 10,527, a rise of 304 in the past twenty-four hours. Fatalities now number 238, with one additional fatality in the past twenty-four hours.

Out of 5,549 current cases, 55 people are in moderate condition with the disease and 90 are severely ill, 70 of them on ventilators. Only 247 people are being treated in hospital.

424 medical staff are in isolation, six more than yesterday.

