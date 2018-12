"Globes" reported this morning that the purchaser of the 5.5% stake in Aeronautics (TASE: ARCS) sold by The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) on Thursday was Embraer SA, and that Embraer had reached a 10% stake in the company. This report is entirely incorrect. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2018 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Comments