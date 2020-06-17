Court nixes closure order against Ikea Bet Shemesh store

The Administrative Affairs Court in Jerusalem has annulled the temporary closure order on the Ikea branch at Eshtaol, near Bet Shemesh. The judge said he took a severe view of the alleged construction offences in the building, but said that he branch was operating under legal building permits that had been issued for it.

The judge criticized the District Planning Commission, saying that the grounds of deterrence for the closure order on the building were only valid when a business had no building permit, which was not true of this case.

AS far as the balance of convenience was concerned, the judge ruled that the request for a temporary closure order for the Ikea branch would be liable to cause difficulties in operating it, among other things because of the negative impression that would be created among Ikea's customers, and that the possible harm to Ikea's employees if the store were closed could not be ignored, particularly at this time.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2020

