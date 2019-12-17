Court orders halt to Leviathan operations

The Jerusalem District Court this evening issued a temporary injunction preventing Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from undertaking activities on the Leviathan platform that are "subject to gas emissions." The dramatic ruling in effect freezes the emission permit granted to Noble Energy by the Ministry of Environmental Protection. This is a temporary ruling on the petition by green groups and six local councils near the offshore platform. The court will discuss the matter next Sunday. An estimated 50 tons of polluting materials including benzene are emitted by the platform in an eight hour period.

Judge Eli Abarbanel said that Noble Energy and the Ministry of Environmental Protection had not been able to disprove claims that emission could do irreversible damage to the health of the public.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019