Court orders railway workers to halt sanctions

The Tel Aviv District Labor Court has ordered Israel Railways workers to freeze sanctions until June 1 and enter into intensive talks with management. Judge Osnat Robovitz-Barkash was responding to a petition by Israel Railways management against the workers committee.

However, she decided not to cancel the workers dispute but prohibited any industrial action until June 1. At the same time she ordered Israel Railways management to halt all talks with Stadler and Ackerstein in order to show good will to their employees.

The court will hear on June 1 what progress has been made in the 40 disputes between management and workers and decide how to proceed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2019

