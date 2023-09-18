Court postpones hearing on judicial appointments

The High Court of Justice decided on Friday to give the Minister of Justice Yariv Levin more time to respond to the temporary injunction requiring him to justify his failure to convene the judicial appointments committee.

The court had decided that Levin and the government’s preliminary 28-page response, plus 30 pages of appendices, to the petitions asking the court to compel Levin to convene the committee would serve as his response to the injunction. Levin complained that this was contrary to regular procedure and was silencing him. The court decided that if Levin wished to submit an additional response, he was entitled to do so. The hearing set down for tomorrow (Tuesday) was therefore cancelled, and Levin was given until October 9 to submit his response.

A new date for the hearing has yet to be set, but the judges said it would take lace no later than October 23. This will be after the retirement dates of one of the judges on the panel, Anat Baron, and of the president of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said that the injunction given against Levin was in accordance with court procedure, but that Levin should be allowed to submit a response if he wished.

