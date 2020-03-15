Court postpones start of Netanyahu's trial

The Jerusalem District Court announced this morning that the hearing at which the indictments against Benjamin Netanyahu, Shaul and Iris Elovitch, and Arnon Mozes will be read has been postponed from March 17 to May 24.

The District Court judges wrote in their decision that because of the developments connected to the spread of the coronavirus and the placing of the courts on an emergency footing, they had decided to postpone the reading of the indictment from Tuesday of this week to the new date.

Minister of Justice Amir Ohana signed an order at 1:00 this morning declaring a state of emergency in the courts and the bailiffs' offices, "as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

The decision was made in conjunction with courts director Dr. Yigal Marzel and with the consent of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who determined that there was no legal bar to the move..

The order will be in force for 24 hours, during which the Ministry of Justice and court administrators will discuss what should happen afterwards. While it is force, the courts will hear only urgent matters in a limited number of types of cases.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020