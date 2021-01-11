Court sets new Netanyahu trial date

The hearing in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that was due to be held this week but was postponed because of the lockdown in Israel has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8 at 9am in the Jerusalem District Court.

The prime minister and his fellow defendants are required to be present in court to respond to the indictments filed against them.

According to the original time table set by the judges in the case, the evidentiary stage of the trial and hearing of testimony was to have begun in February. Now, given the delay in the hearing of pleadings to the charges, the evidence stage may also be put back. The first witness for the prosecution is expected to be Ilan Yeshua, former CEO of news website company Walla! Communications Channels Ltd.

In case 4000, Netanyahu is on trial on charges of accepting a bribe from Shaul Elovitch, formerly the controlling shareholder in Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), which controlled Walla!. Case 1000 and case 2000 concern Netanyahu's dealings with Arnon Milchan and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon (Noni) Mozes. Mozes is charged with offering a bribe to Netanyahu, and Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris Elovitch are charged with giving him a bribe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shaul and Iris Elovitch, and Arnon Mozes deny the charges against them and are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

