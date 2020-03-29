COVID-19 cases in Israel near 4,000

The number of people who have tested positive in Israel for coronavirus has now risen to 3,865, up 405 from 3,460 cases yesterday morning, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 3,865 cases, 66 are in a serious condition including 54 patients connected to respirators, and 82 are in moderate condition. There have been now been 12 fatalities, while 89 people have officially recovered from the virus.. Those who have died were aged between 67 and 93 and all had serious preexisting medical conditions.

With the number of new cases still rising sharply on a daily basis, there is speculation that the government will impose a complete lockdown until after the Passover holiday. At present, people are allowed to leave home to buy essential goods and go to work and the signs are that stricter conditions for leaving home will be introduced.

