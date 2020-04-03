Covid-19 cases in Israel soar above 7,000

The Ministry of Health reported this morning that the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel had risen to 7,030 - a record daily rise of 819 cases over the past 24 hours. There had been hopes that the virus was on the wane as the number of new cases fell from 620 between Wednesday and Thursday from 760 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. 7,294 tests were performed over the past 24-hours.

115 patients with the virus are severely ill, with 95 of them on ventilators. 144 people are reported to be moderately ill, and the rest have only mild symptoms. 357 people in Israel have recovered from the disease.

The latest fatality from coronavirus in Israel is 92 year old Yekutiel Cohen of Bnei Brak. This brings to 37 the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Israel.

The top two coronavirus hot-spots are Jerusalem with 1,003 cases and Bnei Brak with 966 cases, the Health Ministry reports. Bnei Brak has been cordoned off by police and soldiers have been drafted in to evacuate the more vulnerable elderly to isolation hotels outside the city.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020