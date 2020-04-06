Covid-19 deaths in Israel rise to 51

The number of people in Israel who have died after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 51 this morning. There are now 8,611 confirmed cases of the virus in Israel, of which 141 are described as severe. 585 people who were hospitalized have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) has announced that it will offer loans at a subsidized rate of interest to members of at least two years standing. The loans will be up to NIS 10,000 for up to 24 months, and will bear interest of prime minus 0.5%.

Sodastream International chairman Daniel Birnbaum has donated his entire salary for the year, amounting to some NIS 200,000, to the recently founded Snir's Angels emergency fund. The fund was set up to assist people in financial difficulty because of the economic situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Birnbaum initiated the project together with Nir Shmul as an emergency measure under the umbrella of the Snir non-profit organization which has been active for several years in promoting equality of opportunity in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2020

