Covid-19 infections in Israel hit new peak

A new record of 3,496 people in Israel tested positive for Covid-19 in Israel yesterday, the Ministry of Health reports. This was a new record one-day tally, beating the previous record of 3,425 reported on Monday. 43,199 tests were conducted yesterday with 8.1% of them returning a positive result.

The number of seriously ill patients with coronavirus fell by slightly to 458 from 463 yesterday and 465 on Monday. Last Thursday there were 413 patients in serious condition. There are currently 157 people on ventilators, up from 135 yesterday, and 1,040 people have died from the virus, up by nine from yesterday.

Yesterday evening a nigh-time curfew from 7pm to 5am was imposed on the 40 locations with highest infection rates. The situation will be reviewed on September 15.

The 40 locations under curfew are: Abu Snan, Umm El Fahm, Shachmon neighborhood in Eilat, Elad, Ashdod's Gimmel, Zayin and Chet neigborhoods, Ashkelon's MitzpeBarnea, Gan Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Carmei Zion neighborhoods, Bukhata, Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph and Gimmel and Menucha Venachala Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Nejidat, Bakr El-Gharbiya, Julius, Jaljuliya, Jat, Daliyat El Karmel, Evatan, Taiba, Tira, Yefia, Jerusalem neighborhoods A-Tur, Beit Hanina, Kafr Ekev, Shuafat, Sanhedria, Ramot, Ramet Shlomo, Issawiya and Anata, Kafr Manda, Kafr Bara, Kafr Kassem, Nazareth, Kafr Kara, Lakiya, Maaleh Iron, Netivot, Ein Mahal, Emmanuel, Ussafiya, Arara, Faradeis, Kalanswa, Reina, Rechesim, Shfram and the Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot Haneviim neighborhoods of Sderot.