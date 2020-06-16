Covid-19 infections in Israel rising at alarming rate

There has been an alarming rise in people testing positive for Covid-19 this month with another 258 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, the biggest number of new cases since April, the Ministry of Health reports. There have been 2,424 new cases since the start of June and Tel Aviv has overtaken Jerusalem with more active cases of coronavirus.

There are 39 people seriously ill with the virus, up four since yesterday and 29 people on ventilators, also up four. The number of fatalities remains at 302. There have been 19,495 cases of coronavirus overall, of whom 15,449 have recovered.

The emergency measures by which Israel Police enforces the health instructions such as wearing masks in public, dispersing crowds and going into self-isolation expired last night. The Knesset hopes to reintroduce the measures tonight so that the police can resume handing out fines for violations.

