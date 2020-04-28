Covid-19 recoveries in Israel fast outstripping new infections

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel as of this morning was 15,589, representing a rise of 143 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reports. In 7,375 of these cases the patient has recovered, meaning that 377 people have officially recovered in the past 24 hours.

There are 117 patients in severe condition, down 9% from yesterday, with 94 of them on ventilators, down 2.1% from yesterday. The condition of an 11 year-old girl who is in a severe condition in Rambam Hospital in Haifa, the youngest Israeli to be seriously ill from the virus, has significantly improved.

The number of fatalities from the coronavirus has risen by four over the past 24 hours to 208.

The relatively small number of new cases is well within the government's target range, which is a pre-condition for schools and kindergartens to start gradually reopening from Sunday. If these numbers continue to fall then other relaxations such as the opening of open markets and shopping malls are likely to be implemented in the very near future.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown remains in place for Memorial Day and Independence Day, which starts this evening.

