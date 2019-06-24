C'ttee finally nixes Netanyahu legal costs request

As expected, the Committee for Giving Permits to Ministers in the State Comptroller's Office gave a final rejection yesterday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to be allowed to receive assistance from overseas businesspeople in financing his costs in the corruption cases against him.

The decision came after Netanyahu failed to fulfil the committee's request to receive full details of his assets and wealth.

Netanyahu asked to be allowed to receive help in meeting his legal costs from his cousin Nathan Milikowsky and from Spencer Partridge. One of the applications to the Committee for Giving Permits to Ministers revealed that Netanyahu and Milikowsky were partners in a company that later worked with German company ThyssenKrupp, which is building submarines and surface vessels for the Israel Navy. The order for the vessels is suspected of being tainted by corruption, although Netanyahu himself is not a suspect in that affair.

In response to the decision by the Committee for Giving Permits to Ministers, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said in a statement: "After long months of legal tricks in bad faith, misleading of the public and ignoring of decisions by the Committee for Giving Permits and High Court of Justice rulings, the time has come for the relevant people to tell Prime Minister Netanyahu, 'That's far enough.' We call on the Attorney General and the State Comptroller to take action immediately to recover money taken unlawfully."

