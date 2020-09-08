Curfew cities named as infections hit new record

After a delay of 24 hours for consultations, the Israeli government has approved the imposition of night-time curfews on 40 locations throughout the country in an attempt to slow the rise in Covid-19 infections. The curfews begin from 7pm this evening to 5am each morning until September 15, when the situation will be reviewed.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has reported a record 3,425 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, beating the previous record of 3,192 new cases last Wednesday. The number of serious cases has risen by four to 467 and the number of people on ventilators has risen by five to 135. The number of fatalities is up by two to 1,031.

The 40 locations under curfew are: Abu Snan, Umm El Fahm, Shachmon neighborhood in Eilat, Elad, Ashdod's Gimmel, Zayin and Chet neigborhoods, Ashkelon's MitzpeBarnea, Gan Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Carmei Zion neighborhoods, Bukhata, Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph and Gimmel and Menucha Venachala Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Nejidat, Bakr El-Gharbiya, Julius, Jaljuliya, Jat, Daliyat El Karmel, Evatan, Taiba, Tira, Yefia, Jerusalem neighborhoods A-Tur, Beit Hanina, Kafr Ekev, Shuafat, Sanhedria, Ramot, Ramet Shlomo, Issawiya and Anata, Kafr Manda, Kafr Bara, Kafr Kassem, Nazareth, Kafr Kara, Lakiya, Maaleh Iron, Netivot, Ein Mahal, Emmanuel, Ussafiya, Arara, Faradeis, Kalanswa, Reina, Rechesim, Shfram and the Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot Haneviim neighborhoods of Sderot.

