Customer training co Strigo raises $2.5m

Israeli customer training management (CTM) company Strigo has announced the closing of a $2.5 million seed round led by Hanaco Ventures, with participation from Greycroft.

Founded in 2017, Strigo has developed a customer training management platform that powers product training. Strigo seeks to power excellent training and has devised as remote training, as close as possible to real-life. The company's cloud-based-platform is founded on a methodology of ‘learning by doing’. To date, Strigo has delivered over 1,500,000 hours of training for industry-leading clients including Docker, Elastic (ESTC), and VMware (VMW).

Comprising a suite of hands-on pedagogical tools, Strigo is easily customized to deliver intuitive and effective product learning. The tools are built for versatility: clients adapt training to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. The results are striking: when a customer is engaged, they develop a deep relationship with the product. All the metrics point upwards, with Strigo’s clients reporting increased customer satisfaction and retention, and accelerated product adoption.

The company was founded by CEO Nevo Peretz, CTO Daniel Wolf, Amit Cohen and Ben Shoval.

Peretz said, “Strigo is the next generation in customer success. In today’s subscription economy, you must ensure customers continue to benefit from your product. We’ve seen customer training evolve from being a one-time event into a continuous process, addressing different expectations throughout the customer journey. Our clients harness Strigo to deliver active, engaging learning, choosing the correct modality to match their customers’ needs.”

With the new funding, Strigo’s team plans to expand the platform, develop new product capabilities, and expand into new markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019