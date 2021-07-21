Cybereason buys fellow Israeli co Empow

Israeli company Cybereason has bought another Israeli company, Empow Cyber Security Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. The deal is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars. Empow has developed a system for the analysis, identification, and automated management of cyber threats using machine learning. The company is based in Ramat Gan.

"The empow acquisition adds innovative predictive response technology, a library of out-of-the-box data integrations, and top-tier engineering and product talent. These capabilities will be incorporated into the Cybereason XDR offerings to further deliver on the company’s mission to end cyber attacks on the endpoint, across enterprise, to everywhere the battle is taking place," Cybereason's announcement said.

Cybereason co-founder and CEO Lior Div said, "The parallels between the evolution of the Cybereason solution over the last few years and the more recent development of the empow offerings are astounding. When we really dug into the empow capabilities, we saw how complementary our approaches are to solving the critical security issues that organizations are struggling with, and we realized that bringing empow’s capabilities and team to Cybereason was both a sound business decision and a catalyst for further market disruption."

empow Founder and CEO Avi Chesla added, "Cybereason has been recognized as a leader in the EDR and EPP space for some time, and its operation-centric approach to delivering deep contextual correlations offered by the ability to identify MalOps is defining the gold standard for XDR solutions. There was a great deal of natural synergy in everything both companies were already doing, and we are very enthusiastic about the acquisition because this is truly a case where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."

Cybereason recently secured $275 million in crossover financing, and performed with success in round 3 of the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021