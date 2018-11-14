Cybersecurity co Duality raises $4m from Team8

Israeli cybersecurity company Duality Technologies has raised $4 million from cybersecurity fund Team8. Duality develops platforms that enable analysis of encrypted data using artificial intelligence without exposing the encryption. The platform is designed to cope with the problem of confidentiality resulting from data collaboration between organizations using sensitive information (health and finance etc.) and because that data remain encrypted, Duality optimizes the need for confidentiality while applying calculations utilizing the data.

Duality was founded by a group of leading scientists including Turing Award winner chief scientist Prof. Shafi Goldwasser of the Weizmann Institute, chief cryptographer Prof. Vinod Vaikuntanathan from MIT, the co-inventor of most modern fully homomorphic encryption systems and many other lattice-based (post-quantum secure) cryptographic primitives and CTO prof. Kurt Rohloff, founder of the Palisade open code for homomorphic encryption.

These scientists began developing their system two years ago and have already run several pilots with the likes of Intel and the US National Institute of Health.

The new funds will enable the company to expand its team of 15 employees and continue developing its platform and installing it in additional computers and bring its product to market.

Duality chairperson Rina Shainski said, 'We are using technologies that have been developed and matured over 10-15 years in academia and are considered very practical. Duality was founded with the understanding that technologies have failed to bring them to market even though there is a need for them on the market. The shift to cloud raises new questions and worries on whether it's possible to trust the cloud and put sensitive data onto it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2018

