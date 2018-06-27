Cybersecurity co Preempt raises $17.5m

Cybersecurity company Preempt has raised $17.5 million in a Series B financing round with investments from ClearSky, Blackstone, Intel Capital and General Catalyst.

The new investment follows an $8 million Series A round in 2016 led by security leaders and innovators including: General Catalyst, Mickey Boodaei and Rakesh Loonkar, the founders of Trusteer; and Paul Sagan, former CEO of Akamai Technologies. This brings Preempt's total funding to $27.5 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Cyber security co Preempt Security raises $8m

With offices in San Francisco and Ramat Gan, Preempt provides identity and access threat prevention that allows enterprises to preempt threats in real time based on identity, behavior and risk. The funding will enable Preempt to expand operations and to accelerate product innovation and go-to-market strategy.

Preempt has also announced that Patrick Heim, operating partner at ClearSky, will join the company's board of directors.

"Our mission is to provide a more holistic approach around securing and protecting identity within the enterprise and to make it easier for enterprises to preempt threats before they impact the business," said Preempt CEO and co-founder Ajit Sancheti. "This investment, which was driven and supported by several practicing CISOs - including Patrick Heim and Adam Fletcher - validates our vision that the enterprise needs a new, modern approach to prevent security breaches and internal threats."

"Preempt's strong customer traction validates our vision and product market fit," said Roman Blachman, Preempt CTO, co-founder and head of Israeli Operations. "With this additional funding, we look forward to infusing our teams with more enterprise security expertise to help fuel the company's growth and momentum."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018