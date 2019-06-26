search
Front > News

Cybersecurity co Vulcan Cyber raises $10m

Vulcan Cyber Photo: Maxim Dinstein
26 Jun, 2019 16:27
שלח תגובה במיילYasmin Yablonko

The Israeli company enables enterprises to solve and repair security breaches.

Israeli cybersecurity startup Vulcan Cyber today announced raising $10 million in a Series A financing round led by US venture capital fund Ten Eleven Ventures and with the participation of YL Ventures, which led the seed round, and private investors including Glenn Chisholm former CTO of Cylance, which was acquired by Blackberry for $1.4 billion. The company, which has developed a platform for the automated repair of enterprise security breaches, has raised $14 million to date.

Vulcan Cyber was founded in 2018 by CEO Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CPO Tal Morgernstern and CTO Roy Horev. The company has 26 employees of whom 20 are in Israel and plans to increase the workforce to 65 employees with 50 employees in Israel. The company reports that it has 10 paying customers, all of them large US enterprises in the fields of software, finance and online retail. One of the customers is Snowflake, one of the world's fastest growing tech company.

Bar-Dayan said, “IT leadership can no longer rely upon disparate internal resources and legacy processes to comprehend and act upon knowledge of vulnerabilities and other threat intelligence. Only continuous, collaborative, automated remediation, as offered by Vulcan, can close the vulnerability gap, at scale, across today’s cyber threat landscape.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Vulcan Cyber Photo: Maxim Dinstein
Vulcan Cyber Photo: Maxim Dinstein
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018