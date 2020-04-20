Cybersecurity synchronization co Orchestra raises $7.5m

Israeli cybersecurity synchronization company Orchestra Group has announced the completion of a $7.5 million financing round led by the Prytek investment company.

Orchestra was founded in 2018 to remedy a situation in which there are a lot of solutions for different cybersecurity needs that often do not mesh well together..

The financing round was led by Prytek, as an investor and business partner. Prytek is an international investment group, which to date has invested in dozens of startups and service companies in Israel and worldwide. In addition to financial investments, Prytek has set up an international marketing, distribution and sales network for the products of its portfolio companies, which brings them additional revenue and speeds up the company's growth and increases its value.

Orchestra Group has developed a platform on which different cybersecurity solutions can be operated, ranging from traditional products from veteran companies through to the most innovative solutions from startups. The combination created by Orchestra Group of unified and analytical visibility with policy based dynamic access control offers a platform with one comprehensive policy providing the cybersecurity customer with 360 degree pro-activity.

Orchestra Group was founded by CEO Omri Lavie, CTO Dr. Jacob Ukelson, and COO Isaac Zack. Lavie is a veteran player in the high-tech and cybersecurity fields and was a cofounder of NSO Group, one of the world's leading cyber attack companies, which grew up in Israel. Zack, together with Lavie, also founded the Founders Group investment group.

Orchestra has 35 employees in the US, Europe and its R&D Center in Tel Aviv. The company's target customers are mainly large companies that need to work with a large number of cybersecurity solutions but most of the solutions are narrow and they all need to be 'orchestrated' - a major challenge for any company.

Some of the funds raised will be used to acquire companies or other technologies. As part of its activities, Orchestra Group acquires companies that it selects according to the degree to which they fit its product strategy and the puzzle of the platform that it has developed. So far Orchestra has acquired two companies and is examining additional acquisitions.

The uniqueness of Orchestra's platform (Harmony) is its ability to act as a proactive cybersecurity solution, which works in harmony with all the technologies integrated into it, together with the cybersecurity solutions of third parties. This flexibility allows the customer to provide a response to the rapidly changing map of threats. It can even connect to and disconnect from the solutions platform as required and in the easiest possible way. The platform also allows customers to set for themselves the most suitable security policies and in accordance with this it operates all applications selected in the optimal way for each customer.

The first customer solution built on Orchestra's platform includes a large number of sensors and means of control in order to create policy based 360 degree security (from inside to outside and from outside to inside) for all types of installations, both mobile and fixed, on the customers site or elsewhere, managed or not managed.

