DJI deploys Ceva chips in camera drones

Israeli signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processor developer Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA) today announced that civilian drone and aerial imaging technology company DJI is deploying Ceva DSPs and platforms in its latest generation Mavic 2 camera drones to enable on-device artificial intelligence, advanced computer vision and long-range communication capabilities.

Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer said, “DJI’s camera drones are transforming multiple industries, utilizing artificial intelligence, computer vision and other disruptive technologies to deliver truly unprecedented experiences. The Mavic 2 series of drones epitomize this innovation, and we’re proud that our advanced DSPs and platforms for computer vision, AI and long-range communications help DJI lead the market.”

The Mavic 2 is the most advanced series of camera drones built by DJI, designed for professionals, aerial photographers, and content creators. Incorporating the iconic folding design of the world's most popular Mavic Pro, the Mavic 2 is a powerful platform with new gimbal-stabilized cameras and advanced intelligent features like Hyperlapse and ActiveTrack for easier and more dynamic storytelling. With an impressive flight time of up to 31 minutes and a more stable video transmission system, Mavic 2 delivers the optimal flight experience for capturing epic shots.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2019

