DSP Group signs strategic Samsung Galaxy tablet deal

Israeli wireless chipmaker DSP Group Inc. (Nasdaq: DSPG) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Samsung for the integration of its chips into the recently launched Galaxy Tab S4 tablet, sources inform "Globes." Estimates are that the deal is worth tens of millions of dollars for DSP Group over the coming few years. This is the first time that DSP Group, headed by CEO Ofer Elyakim, has entered the Tablet niche.

Samsung's new tablet was launched last month and according to a recently published report in "Teardown," when the product was broken down into component parts, chips from DSP Group and DBM were found inside the tablet.

Samsung is not a new customer for DSP Group. In 2016, the Israeli company's share price jumped after reporting a major deal with a large mobile device manufacturer. Sources believed at the time that its chips had been integrated into the Galaxy S7 smartphone. According to DSP Group's 2016 annual report, Samsung was responsible for 12% of its revenues although this figure fell to less than 10% in 2017.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2018

