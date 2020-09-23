Daily new coronavirus cases reach record in Israel

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in one day in Israel reached a record yesterday: out of 59,169 people tested, 6,782 were found to have the disease. The number of tests is very high for one day, and the proportion of positive results, at 11.6%, is among the highest recorded.

The coronavirus cabinet is due to convene this morning to discuss tightening of the lockdown in Israel. At the end of a nine-hour session yesterday, no agreement was reached among the ministers who are members of the cabinet on the question of whether demonstrations should continue to be permitted.

It was, however, agreed to adopt the proposal by Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi to set up an inter-ministerial committee to formulate guidelines for demonstrations and communal prayers to be presented to the coronavirus cabinet today. Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu presented his recommendations, among them a further reduction in workplaces and in the public sector to 50%, a ban on gatherings of people, and closure of synagogues.

It was also reported yesterday that in August Israel recorded a mortality rate 10% above the multi-year average. The rise is mainly among people aged 65 and over, and is especially marked in those aged 75 and over. The figures were reported in a document prepared by the Ministry of Health and presented to the coronavirus cabinet yesterday, against the background of the rise in coronavirus infection rates in Israel and the fear of a surge in mortality in the coming months.

