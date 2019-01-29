Daily domestic flights to Eilat's new airport begin Mon

The first passengers on an official flight to Ramon Airport will land next Monday. The airport will be put into use gradually in coordination with the Israel air force.

In the first stage, Arkia Airlines Ltd. and Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. will begin inland commercial flights from Sde Dov Airport and Ben Gurion Airport. At a later stage, international commercial flights by foreign airlines will begin. The first flights will take off and land in the afternoon and evenings only on February 4, February 11, and February 18. Return flights from Ramon Airport will take off in the evening, with airspace being coordinated with the IDF.

Passengers who ordered flights are now receiving notices that they will land or take off from Ramon Airport, instead of the airport in Eilat. These passengers will be transported to Eilat on a free shuttle that will operate during the running-in period for Ramon Airport. The length of a flight from central Israel will be shortened by four minutes to 30 minutes, but the 20-minute journey between the airport and Eilat lengthens the total time of the trip. To this must also be added the time taken at Ramon Airport itself, in contrast to the airport in Eilat - for example, the distance from the airplane to the terminal must be traveled by bus.

A free shuttle will run every 15 minutes from Ramon Airport to and from Eilat airport, starting two and a half hours before scheduled takeoffs and after scheduled landings.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019