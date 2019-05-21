Dan Caesarea reopens after comprehensive renovations

The Dan Hotel chain is opening a new version of the Dan Caesarea Hotel following eight months of renovations costing NIS 80 million. Baron Rothschild built the Dan Caesarea Hotel in the 1960s.

The renovations extended to the entire 62-dunam (15.5-acre) site of the hotel, all of its rooms and suites, and its public spaces. A cocktail bar and Greek-style restaurant are being opened in the hotel, accompanied by art works by Israeli artists.

Dan Hotels CEO Ronen Nissenbaum said that the change in the hotel affected both its appearance and "the hotel's concept, which became a resort offering an unusual hosting experience for both Israel customers and tourists."

A check of the Dan Hotels website shows that a weekend at the hotel in June is priced at 2,000 for a couple, including breakfast. The price of an evening at the hotel for a couple in the middle of the week is NIS 1,500, and bargains for the hotel's launch are now being offered.

