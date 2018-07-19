Dan opens high-tech Tel Aviv Link hotel

Israel's Dan Hotels chain has opened a new hotel in Tel Aviv targeting high-tech businesspeople. The Link Hotel & Hub in Shaul Hamelekh Boulevard is Dan's third hotel in Tel Aviv and its 13th in the country. Dan has invested $11 million in the new 94-room hotel which is in the heart of the city's business district and is near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and Sarona.

In addition to the traditional qualities of comfort and convenience associated with a good hotel, the link Hotel & Hub has introduced innovative features designed for tech-savvy guests including LinkApp, which downloaded to the guest's smartphone enables check in, check out, and unlocking the guestroom door. LinkApp serves as the house phone, for making free calls anywhere in Israel, and for controlling in-room functions such as the TV, the air-conditioning, and adjusting the color and intensity of the light settings. LinkApp is also a virtual concierge that helps guests explore everything Tel Aviv has to offer: entertainment, dining, shopping, nightlife, culture, and transportation to the airport, Jerusalem and elsewhere. The LinkApp is not yet fully operational and will be phased in during 2018.

Based on the shared workspace concept pioneered by WeWork, which can be found in major business cities all over the world, the Hub floor is a dedicated space where guests can work, meet, play, relax, eat, drink, and also be alone while in the company of others. There are common worktables, the Kitchen&Bar open until late, many private meeting rooms of different sizes, a pool table, and board and video games.

The spacious 150 square meter gym and spa has a fully-equipped Precor gym, personal fitness instructors, and private massage treatment rooms.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018