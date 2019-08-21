Dan to manage Netanya's Modani Spa hotel

Israel's Dan hotel chain will manage the Modani Luxury Spa Resort Hotel in Netanya under an agreement with the Silverock group, which owns the hotel. The management agreement is for 25 years. The Dan hotel chain has 18 hotels, all of which it owns. The new management agreement is the first signed by the chain in at least a decade.

The Modani is on the seafront in north Netanya on the boundary with Havatzelet HaSharon. The hotel, which is under construction, is on a 3.575-acre lot on a cliff with direct access to the beach. The hotel's opening is scheduled for late 2021, with the aim of achieving a five-star deluxe rating.

The Modani is being built on the site of the Blue Bay Hotel, which has been demolished, with more area added to the site. The hotel will have 169 rooms: 130 ordinary rooms, 14 suites, and 25 suite and beach houses with private swimming pools. The spa will have 17 treatment rooms, a Turkish bathhouse, hydrotherapy treatments, etc.

Dan Hotels CEO Ronen Nissenbaum told "Globes" that the hotel would not compete with the Dan Caesarea Hotel located nearby, which only recently reopened after undergoing renovations and upgrading.

"The two hotels have different concepts. Modani is a luxury spa hotel with an emphasis on treatment and water sports. We are now considering international operators of luxury spa institutes around the world. The spa will constitute the hotel's attraction. Dan Caesarea is a family resort with spaces and lawns. It offers a different experience," Nissenbaum explained, adding, "In two years, when the new hotel is opened, it will be one of the most expensive and prestigious hotels in Israel."

"Globes": So this hotel will not provide a solution to the need for hotels with more affordable prices.

Nissenbaum: "True, but we are working in every segment. The less expensive hotels segment has no connection with this hotel. A year ago, we opened the Link Hotel in Tel Aviv in an office building that we converted. It's a very successful product for us, and we're thinking about the next Link.

"We're in the process of examining various segments. Out of 100 projects, we eventually select one or two, and it takes a few years before they are carried out, like this project."

