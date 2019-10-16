Danya Cebus to build North Jerusalem bus station

Moriah Jerusalem Development Corp. has chosen Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL) unit Danya Cebus Ltd. (TASE: DNYA) to build the new central bus station in North Jerusalem. The new bus station will serve as a major terminal for both urban and inter-city bus lines.

The bus station will principally serve passengers in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of North Jerusalem and will be located west of Har Hotzvim and at the eastern edge of the Ramot neighborhood at the major interchange between Road 1, Road 443/50 (Begin highway) and Road 436. The new bus station will help relieve congestion at the Central Bus Station at the Western entrance to the city and thus help promote the new Sha'ar Ha'Ir (city gateway) business district.

The new North Jerusalem bus station will be underground and will include a large car park and 'park and ride' project for passengers and commuters preferring to enter the city by bus. There will be a 2,000 square meter passenger hall and 800 square meter administrative building as well as 20,000 square meters with parking spaces for 215 buses.

The project will be entirely covered over with a landscaped garden roof so as not to destroy the surrounding environment. Danya Cebus estimates the cost of the project at NIS 212 million and that it will take three years to complete.

