Danya Cebus wins Road 2 widening tender

Danya Cebus Ltd. (TASE: DNYA) has won the tender held by Netivei Israel - The National Transport Infrastructure Company Ltd. for the planning and construction of the widening of a five-kilometer section of Road 2, the Coast Road, between the Wingate Institute and Shefayim. Danya Cebus will be paid an estimated NIS 218 million. The work is expected to take three and a half years.

This section of Road 2 is part of Netivei Ayalon's fast lanes project, in which 110 kilometers of managed fast lanes will be built on the route from Rishon LeZion via Tel Aviv to Netanya, and in the opposite direction; and on the lateral route from Rosh Ha'ayin via Road 5 to Tel Aviv, and back. Five huge "Park and Ride" car parking lots will be constructed at the entry points to the fast lanes.

Danya Cebus CEO Ronen Ginsburg said, "Danya Cebus is delighted at its win in the tender for section 4a of Netivei Ayalon and is sure that the project will be carried out in the best possible way, safely, at high quality, according to the required schedule, and within budget."

