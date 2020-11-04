Danya to build Me'uyan Sorek railway station

Danya Ltd. (TASE: DNYA) (formerly Danya Cebus) has won the Israel Railways tender to build the railway station at the Me'uyan Sorek Industrial Zone (which has the IKEA store) in Rishon Lezion. The work is worth NIS 300 million.

The Me'uyan Sorek railway station will be on the new Rishon Lezion - Modi'in railway line, which is currently under construction along the route of Road 431. The new line will give passengers in suburbs and cities south of Tel Aviv, the option of linking up with the Jerusalem line without needing to first travel into Tel Aviv.

The Meu'yan Sorek station will be in between Moshe Dayan and Rishonim stations. As part of the project Danya will build a 1.8 kilometer bridge above interchanges on Road 431. Construction of the Rishon - Modi'in railway line began in 2019 and will be completed in 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020