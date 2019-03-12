Data center co Lightbits Labs raises $50m

Israeli data storage center company Lightbits Labs has raised $50 million in funding led by DellEMC and with the participation of Cisco, Micron, Square Peg Capital and Walden International. this is the company's third financing round after a seed round of several million dollars in 2016 and more than $10 million in 2017. One of the company's founders and investors is serial entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz.

Based in Kfar Saba, the company is developing future data centers for use by the huge data clouds of tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook, Salesforce and Uber. Lightbits Labs has developed hardware and software that will make data storage and transferring and managing data faster, cheaper, and more efficient.

With its NVMe/TCP standard, the company says its has launched its solution for bringing hyper-scale agility and simplicity to data center storage. Lightbits’ solution helps enterprise private clouds, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers save time and money while enabling higher application performance and public cloud grade hyper-scalability. Lightbits Labs combines newly-available affordable Flash solutions with high-performance standard networks. The company's LightOS software and LightField storage acceleration card are the first NVMe/TCP solutions to provide a Global Flash Translation Layer (GFTL) running over high-performance standard networks.

Lightbits Labs cofounder and CEO Eran Kirzner said, “Data center storage underutilization has reached epidemic and expensive levels. By unlocking the full value of NVMe, we’ve changed the playing field for private clouds. Our customers - private cloud and SaaS providers - can now capitalize on the best of both worlds: the application performance of using local NVMe SSD with the simplicity and efficiency of hyperscale.”

Founded in 2015, Lightbits Labs has 70 employees and is hiring 50 more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019