Data protection co BigID raises $70m at $1b valuation

Israeli data protection company BigID today announced the completion of a $70 million series D financing round, at a valuation to over $1 billion, led by Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global and joined by Glynn Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Scale Venture Partners, and Boldstart Ventures. The transaction comprised both primary and secondary shares.

The company has raised $214 million to date including $100 million in two financing rounds in September 2019 and January 2020.

The new funds will enable BigID to speed up investment in data intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, expand sales and marketing, and deliver new applications for actioning data in data privacy, security and governance. BigID’s data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID, which was founded in 2016 by CEO Dimitri Sirota and CPO Nimrod Vax, has 250 employees of whom 100 are in Israel. The company is headquartered in New York with most of its development carried out in Tel Aviv.

Sirota said, "It's a testament to our traction, team and vision that we can continue to attract the capital to fuel our data innovation for privacy, protection and perspective."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2020

