David's Sling fired to intercept Syrian missile

The Israel air force air defense system today fired two Stunner missiles, which are part of the David's Sling defense system against medium and long-range missiles. David's Sling is the intermediate layer of Israel's missile defense system between Iron Dome and the Arrow missile. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. developed David's Sling in cooperation with US company Raytheon. David's Sling is designed to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles.

The new system was used today for the first time following two launchings detected in Syria that were apparently part of the fighting between the armed forces of the Assad regime and the rebels. Out of concern that the missiles were launched towards Israel, alarm sirens were sounded in many areas in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, including Tzfat and Katzrin.

RELATED ARTICLES David's Sling defense system operational

The two Israeli interceptors were launched by David's Sling batteries at the two rockets fired in Syria, which eventually landed in Syrian territory. Neither casualties nor damage resulted from the missiles. The IDF is investigating the circumstances, which led to the firing of the two interceptor missiles. It now seems that the missiles in Syria were not targeted at Israel.

It was initially thought that the reason for the sirens in the north was another penetration of UAVs from Syrian air space. The IDF last week twice intercepted UAVs used by the Syrian army using Patriot missiles.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018