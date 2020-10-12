Deal with Shas puts Litzman back in housing ministry

A month after resigning as minister, Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is returning to the Ministry of Construction and Housing as deputy minister. Today, the government approved the appointment of Deputy Minister of Finance Yitzhak Cohen (Shas) as a minister in the Ministry of Finance and as holder of the housing portfolio. Cohen will nominally hold the powers of minister of housing and construction, but the ministry will in practice be run by Litzman, who only a month ago resigned from it in protest against the imposition of a second lockdown in Israel.

Cohen's appointment will come into force after 48 hours, and will be put forward for approval in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

The deal formulated to return Litzman to the Ministry of Housing and Construction has been approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but his partners in the national unity government from Blue & White have yet to respond to the move.

