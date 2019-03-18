Decathlon opens Tel Aviv store

French sporting goods retail chain Decathlon will tomorrow open its first Tel Aviv store. The store is beneath the Meier on Rothschild Tower on the corner of Rothschild Boulevard and Allenby Street on the site of the former Allenby-Rothschild food market, which went out of business last year.

The Decathlon store will open its doors at 11.30am tomorrow and will offer a range of sports clothes, equipment and accessories. The Tel Aviv store is about half the size of the 3,100 square meter Rishon Lezion store, which opened in 2017 - Decathlon's first store in Israel - and therefore will have a smaller selection of items.

However, the Tel Aviv store will remain open later than the Rishon Lezion store and will operate from Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and will also open Saturday nights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2019

