Decathlon to open Netanya branch on August 20

French sporting goods retail chain Decathlon announced today that it will open its Netanya branch on August 20, its fourth Israeli outlet. The new store will cover 3,200 square meters. Back in March, "Globes" was the first to report that Decathlon would be opening a store in Netanya.

The new store will be distinctive in design and consumer experience by taking shoppers through the store on a circuitous route, on the lines of the IKEA furniture store concept. The store will contain a range of merchandize with areas of equipment, coaching and games.

At the same time, Decathlon is also launching an online sales website for the Israeli market

