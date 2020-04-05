Defense Ministry distributes Passover food packages to elderly

The procurement administration of the Ministry of Defense has signed agreements with Israel's five largest supermarket chains for the distribution of food to 350,000 senior citizens for the Seder on Passover eve, which falls on Wednesday night this week. The ministry said that this was part of the transfer of responsibility for looking after Israel's elderly population to it and to the IDF.

The Ministry of Defense and the IDF Home Front Command will collect, pack and distribute the food packages to 350,000 elderly people known to the Ministry of Welfare. The supermarket chains concerned are Shuk Ha'ir, Yeinot Bitan, Shufersal, Victory, and Rami Levy. The food packages will cost a total of NIS 40 million. They conatin, among other things, matza, matza meal, oil, sugar, grape juice, coffee, tea, biscuits, and herbs.

According to the latest figures released by The Ministry of Health, the number of coronavirus patients in Israel had risen to 8,018, of whom 127 are in a severe condition. So far, 46 people in Israel have died of the Covid-19 virus.

A Magen David Adom volunteer was attacked with stones in Jerusalem's Meah She'arim neighborhood yesterday when he tried to enter a building to test a coronavirus patient. This follows confrontations between police and locals in the neighborhood on Friday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020