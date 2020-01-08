Defense Ministry unveils anti-missile laser breakthrough

Israel's Defense Ministry reported this evening that it is developing breakthrough laser anti-missile systems to intercept drones, mortar shells and rockets, light aircraft and anti-tank missiles. The new systems will be cheaper and more effective than current solutions and complement Israel's Arrow (long range), David's Sling (medium range) and Iron Dome (short range) missile defense systems.

Engineers from the Defense Ministry's Weapons Development and Technology Infrastructure Administration (MAFAT) have been working on a classified laser missile defense project for the past few decades. Since 2009, the engineers have successfully been able to use algorithms to produce powerful focused laser beams and increase their effective range in various types of weather conditions. The laser beams need to be 300 times more powerful than in the laboratory to achieve their target.

Research and Development at the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) head Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem said, "Every shot is very cheap. After the investment in the system it's one dollar per shot. We will be a system complementing Iron Dome."

