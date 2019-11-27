Delek Group names Idan Wallace CEO

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) notified the Tel Aviv Stock exchange this evening that its board of directors had selected Idan Wallace to succeed Asaf Bartfeld as CEO of the group. Wallace is considered to be Delek controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva's right-hand man. Bartfeld's departure was expected.

Wallace, 42, who became Tshuva's personal assistant ten years ago, is a lawyer by training. He also once participated in television reality show "The Ambassador".

Since 2015, Wallace has been deputy CEO of Delek Group. Between 2010 and 2015 he served as a strategic advisor to Delek Group and Delek Drilling.

Delek Group chairman Gabi Last expressed gratitude for Bartfeld's sixteen years as CEO of Delek Group, saying he had made an important contribution to positioning the group as a leading energy company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2019

