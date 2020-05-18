Delek Group raises NIS 137m

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva, raised NIS 137 million this evening in a shares and warrants issue to the public. The issue took place at a minimum price of NIS 100 per share, with demand for about NIS 46 million that was below the minimum price, not taken up. Tshuva himself took part in the issue and bought shares to the tune of NIS 30 million, as promised in the prospectus.

Delek Group promised bondholders this week to raise at least NIS 400 million in 2020 of which NIS 300 million would be raised by mid-July and at least NIS 100 million by the end of May. Figures from the offering show that the exercise of the warrants that were issued together with the shares, will increase the overall amount raised to more than NIS 200 million, so that Tshuva has already raised more than half of the sum promised for 2020.

The success of the fund raising today represents a first stage in completing the plan for changing the trust deeds of of its bonds that Delek agreed with the bondholders. Now Delek will try to obtain approval from the banks and the bondholders meeting to complete the move that will provide him with a year of quiet from creditors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020