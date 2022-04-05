Delek Israel proposes merger with Shufersal

Delek Israel, controlled by Lahav LR Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: LAHAV) and Uri Mantzur has proposed a merger deal with Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), Israel's largest supermarket chain, which is traded at a market cap of NIS 7.4 billion and has no controlling core.

Delek Israel has offered a share swap deal in which it would receive a 20% stake in Shufersal, which would make it the retail chain's largest shareholder but not its controlling shareholder. Lahav LR Real Estate Ltd. has a 40% stake in Delek Israel, Uri Mantzur (35%), and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) (25%).

Delek Israel operates 243 gas station around Israel and 203 Menta convenient stores and Cup "O" Joe cafes. Last year Lahav LR and Uri Mantzur bought control of Delek Israel and had filed a prospectus for an IPO on the TASE at an estimated company valuation of NIS 1.5 billion. But if the Shufersal merger goes ahead then the IPO will be cancelled.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.