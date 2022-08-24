search
Wed: Delek fuels TASE rally

24 Aug, 2022 18:39
Delek, ICL and the banks led the gains today but Teva and NICE Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.34%, to 2,067.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31%, to 2,116.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 426.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.37% to 373.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 2.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.091% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.254/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.092% lower at NIS 3.254/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.63% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.35% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 4.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.86%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.77%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.82%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.26% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.79%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.48% after reporting strong second quarter results, with its hotels recording occupancy levels higher than before the Covid pandemic.

